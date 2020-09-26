SLED investigates after SC county councilman arrested for sex crimes

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a Bamberg County Council Chairman on multiple violations.

Agents say Kerry Kinard, 49, is being charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree, Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor, two counts of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor, Assault and Battery 1st Degree and two counts of Dissemination of Obscene Material.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Bamberg Police Department.