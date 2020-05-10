SLED investigating after deputy shoots pipe-wielding man in Bluffton Sunday morning

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Bluffton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance outside of a residence in Shady Glen Mobile Home Park. When the deputy first arrived, the deputy was approached by a male subject wielding a metal pipe. The subject tried to assault the deputy with the pipe, and the deputy drew his service pistol and fired two shots.

The subject was wounded, but continued to be combative, BCSO says. When additional deputies arrived, they helped restrain the subject for Beaufort County EMS to respond and evaluate him. EMS stabilized the subject and took him to Savannah Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being treated for gunshot wounds.

BCSO requested SLED to respond and investigate the incident, as it was a deputy-involved shooting. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review by the Sheriff’s Office’s Office of Professional Responsibility.