SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is continuing their investigation of a man who was killed in a confrontation with deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, April 17.

SLED says interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others.

Information gathered in the investigation will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

SLED says they will not disclose any additional information on this incident at this time and will defer to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their officers.

This incident was the 12th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020.