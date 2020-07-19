SLED: Man charged in officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announced an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday, July 18 in Orangeburg County.

A South Carolina state troopers stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of the trooper. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 pm. but the driver sped off.

A short pursuit ensued that resulted in the suspect running into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 130 Highway and striking a wooden structure.

The suspect exited the car with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.

The violator was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured in the incident.

Brandon Miller, 36, was treated and released from the hospital then arrested and charged by the SC Highway Patrol with Driving Under the Influence Second Offense, Driving Under Suspension Third Offense, and Failure to Stop for a Blue Light and Siren.

Miller is currently held in the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the incident.