Slightly North of Broad temporarily closes due to third employee testing positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Slightly North of Broad announced they will temporarily close to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

They added in a Facebook post how grateful they are for the community’s support and are looking forward to serving the public again soon.

According to Jim Wahlstrom, Director of Human Resources and Operations with Hall Management Group, a third employee at the restaurant did test positive for COVID-19.

Wahlstrom would include the following statement: