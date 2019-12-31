Smoking, single use plastic bans set to begin in Lowcountry communities

ISLE OF PALMS, SC (WCBD) –

Significant changes have been approved for several areas around the Lowcountry. Some of the changes including eliminating areas where people can smoke.

Some municipalities across the Lowcountry are set to move forward with changes that will put restrictions on smoking and single use plastics. The Isle of Palms is one city making a change and people at the beaches say the changes are steps in the right direction.

Beach goer Daniela Zyskowski says she thinks the bans are great. “I know a lot of people come with their kids, their dogs, I come with my dog and also just for the wild life out here, no more cigarette butts.”

Robin Busbin who was at the beach today says, “I think it’s for the good of everyone you know, and I don’t disrespect smokers but they should not smoke on the beach, they should go to a smoking area and put their butts where they go.”

Both the Isle of Palms and Sulivans Island will ban smoking and single use plastics, Charleston County is also joining the initiative. Beach goers aren’t as unified on the changes.

“Controlling the garbage that comes on the beach is a good idea but I’m not sure about the single use plastic containers, I think it’s probably a little more strict.” says Anderson.

Busbin says the “plastic thing, it needs to be in affect because it ends up in the ocean and it destroys the sea life and the wild life and it’s just nasty.”

Starting Wednesday, smoking on some beaches will now come with a fine. If you are caught lighting up a cigarette at any Isle of Palm beaches, you could receive a fine of $10-$25.

There are several other new legislative bills being proposed by area representatives that include stricter punishment for hate crimes, gun violence crimes as well as the possibility of paying college athletes and higher pay for teachers that could go into effect in the new year.