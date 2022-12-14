NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s annual ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign is back for another holiday season to crack down on impaired driving.

Law enforcement agencies from across the Lowcountry came together at the Charleston County Detention Center to show people where they could end up if they drive under the influence.

“What we see year in, and year out is good people that make bad decisions and it ultimately leads them to being behind bars or someone losing their life,” said Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

From December 16-January 1, drivers will see more officers on the road at various checkpoints throughout the region.

According to SCHP, there were 120 fewer fatal crashes in South Carolina this year, compared to 2021. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports 929 fatal crashes and 996 fatalities in 2022, as of Wednesday.

While the decrease in deaths is good news, law enforcement officials are shooting for zero.

“That is a goal we feel like, if people start driving like it’s the most dangerous thing they do on a daily basis, like it is, that goal is achievable,” Pye said.

Officers are urging people to come up with a plan before hitting the road so everyone can get to their holiday celebrations safely.

“We just kind of plead everyone that if you do go out drinking, we’re not saying don’t, just go out plan ahead. Have a rideshare, have a designated driver, have a plan, have a sober driver. Just make good decisions because we’d hate to see you on the side of the road whether it’s the blue lights behind you or the scene of a really bad accident,” said Sgt. Bryan Sadler, who works for the North Charleston Police Department’s traffic division.

SCHP said speeding and distracted driving are the other two main causes of fatal crashes.