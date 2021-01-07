Social media outlets lock President Trump’s accounts following series of violations

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Twitter and Facebook on Wednesday locked President Donald Trump’s accounts following what the outlets described as a series of violations.

A series of Trump’s tweets reportedly violated Twitter’s Civic Integrity Policy. Twitter has locked Trump’s account for 12 hours, and required the removal of the tweets.

As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.

Facebook locked Trump’s account for 24 hours following two policy violations.

