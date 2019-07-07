Solar Energy is starting to expand in South Carolina after new law was passed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many South Carolinians have been pushing for the expansion of solar energy in the state, prompting Governor McMaster to pass a law opening the doors to energy freedom in the state.

When the law went into effect in May, limits on how many rooftops could have solar panels in the state was lifted and a cap on how many solar panels could be leased was removed.

The law comes after pressure by the solar industry and homeowners to expand energy options in the state.

The solar industry employs more than 3000 people in South Carolina.