Some families having trouble claiming free, at-home COVID-19 tests

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The plan to send free, at-home COVID-19 tests through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) launched on the web Tuesday.- While many have already claimed their free tests, some people are running into issues trying to claim theirs.

Getting your free at-home COVID-19 tests is not as easy as expected. An error message stating “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address” has left many looking to obtain their free tests confused.

Arlene Clark, who plans to claim her free tests soon, says she’d like to have the at-home tests just in case.

“I don’t feel like it’s important for me to have it now,” Clark said. “I don’t run to get tested. I think if I ever had the symptoms of COVID, I’d like it, you know, to be convenient.”

She hasn’t run into issues obtaining her test yet, but she says she’s heard about the problem and thinks it’s because the program is so new.

“I think it’s too soon,” she said. “I don’t know anyone that’s gotten it yet. The only one I know that has even sent for it is my brother in New York. So, I just think it’s going to take a while for people to start thinking about getting it.”

Officials say the program is limited to four tests per residential address, meaning those living in apartments, duplexes and other multi-unit homes may run into problems.

USPS says if you come across the error message, you should make sure someone in your household didn’t already claim your tests.

If no one has, USPS encourages you to file a service request on their website, or get tested at a nearby testing site.

Clark says she’s just happy that the option to claim four free at-home COVID tests is available.

“So, I would probably get it and hold onto it until I think I need it,” she said.

White house officials say it will be several weeks before the free tests are shipped to homes.