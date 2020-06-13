Some Grand Strand restaurants temporarily close due to virus concerns

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurants and bars across the country have had to temporarily shut their doors due to an employee testing positive for the new coronavirus.

It’s happening along the Grand Strand, too.

The Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach announced Friday on Facebook that it was temporarily closing after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Oscar’s Food & Spirits, also in North Myrtle Beach, shared similar news Friday online, announcing it was temporarily closing because an employee tested positive. The restaurant added that it will re-clean and test all employees before reopening.

North Myrtle Beach’s Rockefellers Raw Bar meanwhile said it will be closing for a few days to have its employees tested.