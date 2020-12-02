Some Lowcountry municipalities moving forward with holiday celebrations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Holiday celebrations are still happening in some parts of the Lowcountry, despite COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

On Tuesday night, the Town of Summerville held a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to kickoff the holiday season. This is just one of a few events still taking place this month to celebrate the holidays.

Lowcountry officials say they’ve been working hard to put a COVID-19 twist on some Christmas traditions.

“People just want to see normal and it’s a tough time right now, this is [an] unprecedented time and we’re just trying to do our best to maintain some sense of continuity for our residents and citizens,” says Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran.

Some Lowcountry Christmas events have been cancelled but the City of Hanahan is pushing forward with a tree lighting ceremony and holiday parade.

“It’s one of the few parades around that we’re just going as usual and again it’s not the city parade it’s the exchange club parade but we’ve been doing it with them for over forty years,” says Cochran.

Special Events Coordinator for the City of Goose Creek Allison Carter says holidays take on a special meaning this year.

“I think the holidays, any holiday that you celebrate is a huge part of many families in the community and just sticking with those traditions,” says Carter.

Tree lightings in both Hanahan and Goose Creek are this Friday, and then holiday parades for a chance to see Santa are coming at later dates. Cochran says officials have been working hard to put a safe plan together.

“We’re maintaining the social distancing as much as possible and then people are encouraged to wear the facial coverings again that’s an optional thing for them because it’s an outside event,” says Cochran.

Social distancing and safety protocols will apply at all Lowcoutry events to provide a chance to celebrate the Christmas season.

“Even with a lot of people, you’re not going to have masses of people piled on top of each other so we’ve been trying to balance the best of both worlds,” says Cochran.

A COVID-19 twist on a couple of old Christmas traditions.

“We want to make sure that people have holiday joy and a holiday spirit,” says Carter.

“You know it’s a sense of community and we have a lot of, just a really strong community when it comes to that kind of stuff,” says Cochran.

Hanahan will hold its Christmas parade this Saturday, December 5th, Goose Creek will hold its holiday parade on Saturday, December 12th, and Mount Pleasant will hold its parade on Sunday, December 13th.