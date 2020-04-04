Souper Heroes: Local food bank in need of donations

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- In the last month, Helping Hands of Goose Creek has seen a 40% increase in the families they serve. As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues; they are in desperate need of donations.

As the need for food and supplies has increased, their donations have noticeably decreased. Shelves are starting to look barren in their warehouse.

“We almost depleted ourselves of macaroni and cheese today,” says Executive Director Jennifer Jones, giving a tour of their stockpile. Walking around, she pointed out the places where they are lacking.

Most of their shelves with canned goods look fairly stocked, however, their meats, toiletries, and paper products are starting to dwindle.

“If we do not have the food donations coming in it depletes the supply that we have,” says Jones.

For example, items such as pasta and box-dinners are one of the first things to go. Jones describes the category as foods that are easy to make into a meal. However, that’s not the only item they need right now.

“We have partnerships with 2 separate Food Lions, Publix, Lidl, and Big Lots. Because their shelves are being depleted, the amount of donations we’ve received from them has been cut down by 50% or more,” says Jones.

Because a great deal of their stock is dependent upon those partnerships, they are struggling to supply the families that come in. Moving forward, they are asking that the community help replenish the items they need the most.

Every month, she makes a list of the top 10 items they need the most to make sure that their pantry stays balanced.

“We don’t want to have all ramen noodles, we want to have a combination of your fruits, vegetables, dry goods, your hygiene items. So, when I make this list people find it easier to know what the pantry needs each month,” she says.

Their pantry has faced many challenges over the last 30 years. Moving forward, they hope that their neighbors can extend a helping hand; and face this crisis together.

For more information on how to donate to Helping Hands of Goose Creek, click here.