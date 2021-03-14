South Carolina Black Activist Coalition holds press conference to address Berkeley County student TikTok video mocking death of George Floyd

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition held a press conference on Sunday in reference to the TikTok video allegedly created by students at Berkeley High School that appeared to mock the death of George Floyd.

Justin Hunt, a local activist, said African American students felt bothered and troubled from the post and that he and other activists in the area received several complaints and disturbing calls about racial discrimination that was done in Berkeley County.

He continued by saying they were holding the press conference, not only to address the Berkeley County School District, but to come together and address the situation.

Rev. Thomas Dixon also took part in the press conference and said if their voices continue to be ignored then their voices will get louder and louder until they get a favorable response from the Berkeley County School District about the equitable treatment of African American students.

News 2 has reached out to Berkeley County School District but have not gotten a response at this time.