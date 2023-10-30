CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Notices from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) will now have QR codes with payment vouchers to make paying owed balances easier.

Each QR code is specific to the attached notice. Once scanned, you will be directed to MYDORWAY, and after verifying your identity, your balance will be automatically calculated.

SCDOR says people who do not have a QR code can still pay online using MYDORWAY. If you have questions or trouble figuring out how to pay online, use Dorwin SCDOR’s 24/7 virtual assistant.

For more information, visit: https://dor.sc.gov/resources-site/media-site/Pages/Making-payments-to-the-SCDOR-now-easier-than-ever-thanks-to-QR-code-enhancement.aspx