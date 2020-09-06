South Carolina deputy shot responding to domestic call

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina deputy was shot Saturday while responding to a domestic call between a husband and wife, leading police to negotiate with the husband who barricaded himself inside a Lexington home, officials said.

The husband was taken into custody early Sunday morning, a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

The wounded deputy was treated and released Saturday from a hospital for a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.

Three officers had responded Saturday afternoon to a 911 call related to a domestic situation, the spokesman said. While they were responding, the deputy was shot.

The sheriff’s department did not identify the suspected shooter. The spokesperson did not say how many or where the shots were fired.

The husband involved in the domestic complaint barricaded himself inside the home alone, the spokesperson said. Police began communicating with him to negotiate.

The wife involved in the domestic complaint is safe after she went to a neighbor’s home and called 911, the spokesperson said.