South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash

Williamsburg County, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a crash late Thursday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on SC-527 at Green House Road.

There were 2 cars involved. Lance Corporal Matt Southern explains that a 2010 Jeep Liberty was attempting to turn left from Green House road on to SC 527 when it was truck by a 2007 Dodge Pickup. The driver of the Jeep Liberty sustained fatal injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

At approximately 2330 hrs Thursday, Nov. 7, Williamsburg County FD responded to an MVA involving two vehicles. Two patients were transported with life threatening injuries and there was one fatality on scene. Extensive extrication. @SCHP_Troop5 @CarolinaScanner #WilliamsburgSC pic.twitter.com/XvK0Q4Re8n — B Horton (@MillerVaultCo) November 8, 2019

A juvenile passenger in the Jeep Liberty and the driver of the Dodge Pickup were transported by EMS to McLeod Hospital. The passenger in Jeep Liberty was later airlifted to Duke University.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.