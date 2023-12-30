MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Lowcountry is gearing up for New Years celebrations, which can also be a time for increased DUI’s.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the most common thing they see on holidays are good people, making poor decisions.

“We understand a lot of thing people to, they’re going to consume alcohol and have to get from point a to point b. What we ask is that you make a smart decision,” SCHP Lance Corporal, Nick Pye said.

They say making a plan now can help you avoid the consequences of poor decisions.

“Just have that plan in place, make it now, that way you don’t see yourself behind bars come the new year,” Pye said.

There are plenty of options to avoid drinking and driving, “Whether that’s having a place to stay after you consume alcohol, getting a ride sharing service, a Lyft or taxi, or even having a sober driver,” Pye said.

Highway Patrol says for them, it’s all hands-on deck this holiday weekend.

“There’s people that usually aren’t out here working the road, they may have a different job description, New Years Eve and New Years Day they’re out here,” Pye said.

If you’re driving, SCHP says you can expect some checkpoints across the state.

“If you’re traveling around in the state of South Carolina this weekend I can promise you you’ll see a state trooper, and you’ll probably see more than one. So, we’re going to be there and we’re going to be looking to make sure everyone stay safe,” Pye said.

You can find a list of checkpoint locations on our website.