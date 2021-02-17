South Carolina industry leaders making push to move up in vaccine process

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Industry leaders from across South Carolina are making a push to the front of the state’s vaccine line. Some of the state’s top industry leaders testified in Columbia on Tuesday.

Phase 1-A of South Carolina’s vaccine rollout currently includes roughly 1.3 million South Carolinians among frontline workers. Healthcare leaders say so far they’ve been able to vaccinate roughly half of that number so far. Industry leaders making the push say expanding rollout across the state is vital to a faster recovery.

“Since the very beginning of this process, my team has been key and essential,” says Kevin Shwedo who serves as Executive Director for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Not only are our workers essential but every day they run the risk of being exposed to those who have been exposed,” says David Bonner, the General Manager of Transdev North America who operates CARTA.

Industry leaders from the SCDMV to city bus drivers, construction workers, journalists, farmers and more are all among those vying to get to the front of the line saying their employees are mission critical workers.

“Their exposure is handicapping their ability to provide timely news and information,” says Margaret Wallace, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

The battle over whether or not to move teachers into the current vaccine phase has others like South Carolina’s Transportation Secretary Christy Hall making a case for her department’s employees to receive a vaccine faster.

“These resolutions are basically picking two groups out of that and moving them forward leapfrogging up to the next phase,” says Secretary Hall.

For some leaders, it’s all or none when it comes to vaccine rollout and expansion. They say if all groups can’t be added, the state should continue vaccine rollout in a fair and equal way.

Dr. Robert Olivero of Roper St. Francis says not only does expanding the phases of vaccine rollout require the resources and supply but he says appointments could back up quickly.

“The infrastructure is probably not in place currently to get all of these folks taken care of,” says Dr. Oliverio.

For state leaders, the say it’s a battle of tug of was as many stake a claim to their place in line for a vaccine. For now, vaccine rollout will remain as planned.

“I really feel like the committee is being asked to pick winners and losers,” says Secretary Hall.

At the core of Tuesday’s testimonies was a debate on whether or not to move teachers into phase 1-a of vaccine rollout. A State House panel delayed making a decision on that move for now.