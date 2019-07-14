South Carolina moves death row to another prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Death row will now be moved to a different facility in South Carolina.

It will now be in Columbia at the Broad River Correctional Institution in the unit originally built to house these inmates in 1988.

The space was freed up when the Department of Mental Health’s Sexually Violent Predator Unit was moved to a new facility on the campus.

Before the move, the inmates were housed at Kirkland Correctional.

Prior to Kirkland, death row was located at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville from 1997 to 2017.