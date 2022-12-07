COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday.

The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17.

According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 million rebates were distributed over the past four weeks, totaling more than $942 million.

The rebate cap—the maximum amount one can receive—was set at $800, but the exact amount varied for each individual.

“I’m pleased to announce that all of the eligible rebates in the first group are complete, and we have successfully issued more than 1.39 million rebates just in time for Christmas,” SCDOR Director Hartley Powell said. “I am extremely grateful to our SCDOR employees and our partners at the State Treasurer’s Office who helped complete this enormous task on time and in smooth fashion.”

In order to have received a rebate by the end of the year, taxpayers were required to file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct. 17. Those who file between Oct. 18 and Feb. 15, 2023, will receive a rebate in March 2023.

While the first round of rebates is done, some eligible taxpayers may still be waiting for the deposit to hit their bank account or for checks to arrive in the mail.

If you filed by the deadline, but still have not received a rebate, be sure to check whether you had a tax liability. If the amount on Line 10 of your 2021 was zero, you are not eligible for a rebate.

If are expecting a rebate, keep in mind that your check or direct deposit may still be on the way depending on mail and bank processing.

You can always track the status of your rebate and calculate the amount you should receive, using SCDOR’s online tool.