$1.7 billion, five-part, 8-year SC road project set to begin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina road crews are getting ready for the first of a five-part, $1.7 billion project to untangle where Interstates 20, 26 and 126 meet west of downtown Columbia.

The project is being called Carolina Crossroads and is scheduled to last through 2029.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates motorists spend 112 hours each year stuck in traffic along the highways.

Construction on the first phase of the project is set to begin next spring and will redesign parts of I-26 and I-126, including the Colonial Life Boulevard exit.

The most complex phase will be working on the I-20, I-26 and I-126 interchanges, which are scheduled to start in 2023 and last four to five years.