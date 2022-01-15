1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands Saturday morning

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ELGIN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported a small earthquake in the area of Richland County Saturday morning.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed a 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened Saturday around 6:24 a.m. The earthquake happened nearly 5 miles southeast of Elgin, USGS said.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.

Since late December, this is the 14th earthquake reported in the Midlands area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES