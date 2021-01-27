1 arrested, 1 wanted in fatal shooting of SC teacher

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — One man has been arrested and authorities are searching for a second man who may be tied to the deadly shooting of a teacher in South Carolina.

News outlets report the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Aloysius Green has been charged with the shooting death of 49-year-old Karl Williams, a popular teacher in Orangeburg County.

Investigators said Williams was shot in December when he answered a knock at his door.

Green also faces an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that happened this month.

It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

