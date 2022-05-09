KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a woman was found shot to death in a rental cabin in Sevier County.

Sheriff Ron Seals says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road, off the Gatlinburg Spur. Officers arriving at the scene found the woman’s body inside the cabin, Seals said.

Julian A. Popoca, 21, of Wellford, South Carolina is charged with second-degree murder. Seals said Popoca was staying at the cabin.

The victim, who was also from South Carolina, has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.