ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was arrested Friday after attempting to bring a gun to a basketball game at Abbeville High School on Friday, the Abbeville Police Department said.

The police department posted the release to Facebook Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident started when a female was attempting to bring in a non-clear bag to the game.

After smelling marijuana, and with the female being on supervised release through the South Carolina Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole, the student resource officer conducted a search with probable cause, the department said.

The officer located a pistol in the bag and marijuana was located in her pocket. She was arrested and booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center. Her identity, or age, was not revealed.

“This is an example of why the Abbeville County School District implemented [its] clear bag policy and how it makes School events safer,” the department wrote. “We will continue to work with the School District to expand safety measures to keep the students and community safe.”