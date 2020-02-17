1 dead, 1 injured after crash on Haywood Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says one person has died and another is in the hospital after a single-car crash along Haywood Road in Greenville County.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30pm Saturday on Haywood Road near Howell Circle.

Troopers said a Ford Mustang was headed northbound on Haywood Road when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees, and overturned.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, both people inside were wearing seatbelts at the time but were thrown from the car when the crash happened.

The Greenville County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Daniel Anthony Murray, Jr. of Simpsonville. There’s no word at this time on the condition of the other person in the car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is assisting in the crash investigation.