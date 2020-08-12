1 dead, 1 injured in deputy-involved shooting in Anderson Co., K-9 also shot

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shootout involving Anderson County deputies along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson, Tuesday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were chasing a reckless vehicle before calling off the chase when it entered the city of Anderson.

A short time later, deputies were notified that the vehicle had crashed into a cab along Clemson Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects ran from their car with a bag, and deputies then attempted to use a K-9 to track the two suspects.

Law enforcement at scene of crash on Clemson Boulevard near scene of deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, August 12, 2020.

Law enforcement at scene of scene of deputy-involved shooting in Anderson County, August 12, 2020.

Deputy-involved shooting reported along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County, August 11, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said the two suspects were attempting to go up a hill near a Lowe’s store when they began shooting at deputies and struck a K-9.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both suspects. The male suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire, while the female suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, according to SLED.

The K-9 was taken to an animal trauma center in Greenville. Sheriff McBride said the K-9’s condition was not good.

The sheriff’s office said no deputies were injured.

SLED is handling the ongoing investigation.

The shooting marks the 28 officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the third this year involving the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.