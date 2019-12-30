1 dead, 2 injured in early morning shooting in Beaufort

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Burton early Monday morning.

According to BCSO, deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a report of three gunshot victims at a residence on Roberts Lane in Burton around 1:50 a.m.

First responders arrived on the scene to discover one man was deceased and two men were wounded.

The injured men were transported to the hospital. One of the men was treated and released. The other man remains at the hospital.

BCSO says the scene is still active, as investigators process for forensic evidence and interview witnesses.

Residents and motorists in the area of Roberts Lane should expect an increased law enforcement presence over the next several hours.

Officials say this does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

Additional information, including the identity of the deceased man will be released when available. BCSO says the subject(s) responsible have yet to be identified/located.