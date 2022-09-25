GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a fatal collision Saturday night near Piedmont.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:31 p.m. on Bessie Road.

Troopers said a 1996 Mazda was traveling north on Premiere Drive and attempted to turn left onto Bessie Road and was hit by a 2008 Mercedes.

The driver of the 1996 Mazda died due to the collision. The driver of the 2008 Mercedes and the passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the driver of the Mazda

