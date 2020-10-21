1 dead, 4 injured in deputy-involved crashes along I-85 in Greenville Co. after traffic stop

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials said one person died following a series of crashes after a traffic stop along Interstate 85 Tuesday afternoon.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) officials reported earlier that three deputies and two others were injured in a crash following a traffic stop on Interstate 85 northbound near White Horse Road.

During the traffic stop, GCSO said at least one person from the suspect vehicle got into a fight with two deputies at the scene and struggle occurred.

GCSO said during the struggle, a passing motorist collided with the suspect vehicle, injuring two deputies and at least two people inside the suspect vehicle.

Around the same time, another deputy responding as backup collided with the suspect vehicle.

That deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans confirmed around 4:30 p.m. that one person involved in the crash died at the hospital. That person has not yet been identified.

WSPA’s crew at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital said some law enforcement have arrived at the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating the incident.

Trooper Joe Hovis said SCHP has set up a detour on I-85 northbound due to the crash near mile marker 44, where three of four lanes are currently blocked.

Drivers needing to detour around the crash:

From I-85 northbound take the I-185 toll road to US 25 south back to I-85.

Trooper are on-scene to assist with the detour.

The sheriff’s office initially said the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle were both taken into custody and taken to an area hospital for treatment. Both the driver and passenger were reportedly checked out and believed to be okay.

Traffic camera video of the scene on I-85 is below:

We will update this story as more information becomes available.