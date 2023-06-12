BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A 24-year-old is dead after a shooting at a hotel party in Beaufort Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., officers with the Beaufort Police Department (BPD) responded to the shooting at 2001 Boundary Street. Upon arrival, they found the young man deceased.

According to BPD, the suspect and victim, who knew each other, started fighting. The suspect threatened to shoot the victim several times.

The victim got in his vehicle, left the hotel and struck a pedestrian. The suspect then started shooting at the victim’s car, firing several rounds before the vehicle got stuck on a curb.

The victim got out of the vehicle and ran, BPD said, and the suspect followed, continuing to shoot at him. The victim succumbed to his injuries while the suspect ran away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian who was struck suffered minor injuries and refused help from EMS.

Officials said a person of interest, Justeen Rakeem Parker, of Port Royal, has been identified as a person of interest.

Anyone with additional information on the incident or Parker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Fritz at 843.322.7913. If you would like to stay anonymous, contact BPD’s TIP LINE at 843.322.7938 and reference case #23B24199.