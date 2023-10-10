DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local law enforcement and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after a person died Tuesday afternoon on the campus of Darlington-Lee Adult Education following a shooting, authorities said.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed that one person died in the incident, but was not able to provide any other details, including how the person died.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, Darlington police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 100 Magnolia Street, which is the address for the school.

Police said a “subject” was taken to the McLeod Medical Center in Florence, but did not provide any other details. Police said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Law enforcement placed all buildings and schools in the Darlington area in a “secure status” shortly before 1 p.m., the district said. The secure-status designation meant no one could enter or leave the buildings, but it has since been lifted.

In light of the shooting, the Darlington County School District said extra law enforcement officers are at its buildings to help with dismissal, which will take place at the normal times.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. and Darlington police are on scene. News13 has reached out to Darlington police for more information.

