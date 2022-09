SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday night in crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.

According to Spartanburg Count Highway Patrol, the crash occured around 7:35 p.m. on Highway 110 near Humphries Rd.

A Dodge Ram traveling north on SC110 was hit by an ATV trying to exit a grass field onto the highway.

Troopers said the ATV driver was taken to the hopital for their injuries, where they later died.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.