WARE SHOALS, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday after drowning at Irving Pitts Memorial Park, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office said.

Officials responded to the reported drowning around 2:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The Ware Shoals Police Department, Laurens County Water Rescue team, Ware Shoals Fire Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Laurens County and Greenwood EMS, as well as a diver from the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Sgt. James Kyle Beasley of the Ware Shoals Police Department said officials jumped into the water and swam about 500 feet past a bank toward an island. There they saw family members around a man that they said they had seen bobbing up from the water.

Sgt. Beasley said the man was approximately eight feet deep in the water and was caught underneath a rock.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police closed down the park for the remainder of the day, and will be reevaluating the situation on Tuesday.