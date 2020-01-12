1 dead in Saturday night crash in Florence County

SUNDAY 11:55 A.M. UPDATE – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of Saturday night’s deadly wreck.

Mario Thomas, 44, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Bannockburn Road, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol. Count on News13 for updates as we learn more.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash Saturday night at the intersection of Green Acres Road and Bannockburn Road in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Corporal Sonny Collins.

Highway Patrol says this happened around 10:20 p.m. after the driver of a 2016 Dodge Challenger disregarded a stop sign, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.