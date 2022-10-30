GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as 30-year-old Devonte Devario Byrd, of Greenville.

Residents of the Mauldin community said they were shocked to hear what happened in their neighborhood.

“A shooting…in this area?” said Anjanette, a neighbor. “It’s not heard of. We’ve never had any trouble that I’ve known of and I’ve lived here about 3 years now and no trouble at all. Nothing going on around here, it’s peaceful.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The shooting is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Mauldin Police Department.