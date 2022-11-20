MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A man has been left dead following an altercation at a shopping center in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers responded to the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road in Marion in reference to a stabbing. According to the officers, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, “critically injured.”

McDowell County EMS began life-saving measures on Magana, however, the efforts were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

The Marion Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations began a homicide investigation.

According to the officers, two vehicles, with approximately nine people total, met in the shopping center parking lot, where several people exited a Ford pickup, including Magana, and confronted the people in a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Allegedly Magana and the others began to yell and bang on the Chevrolet, with Salvador Romero Magana, 38 inside.

According to officers, Salvador Magana brandished a large knife and, while seated in his truck, began stabbing Alfredo Magana.

Salvador Magana allegedly fled the scene and ran over Alfredo Magana with his vehicle.

The officers are still looking for Salvador, who has warrants for second degree murder.

If anyone comes in contact with Salvador, they are asked to call 911, the Marion Police Department at (828) 652-400, or their local law enforcement agency.

Officers said that Salvador should not be approached.