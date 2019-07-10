1 dead when stolen motorcycle crashes after attempted traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a motorcycle wreck following an attempted traffic stop by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle near Springfield Road before it took off down the wrong side of the road after pulling into a nearby parking lot.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the trooper was trying to stop the motorcycle around 10:52am for having no license plate.

The motorcycle then crashed into another vehicle head-on near the intersection of North Pine Street and Asheville Highway.

According to Wright, the trooper was not behind the motorcycle when the crash happened.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Two people in the car suffered minor injuries, Wright said.

Sheriff Wright said the motorcycle was stolen and the suspect on the motorcycle had numerous warrants on him from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the driver as 28-year-old Casey Lee Owens.

The coroner says Owens died shortly after 11:00am at the scene of the crash.