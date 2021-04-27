1 hospitalized after shooting at Sumter County chicken plant

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting that injured one man at a Sumter County chicken processing plant.

Deputies said that three people appeared to have gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the Sumter County Pilgrim’s Pride facility late Monday morning.

One man was hospitalized for serious injuries, but Sumter County deputies said he was expected to recover.

Late Monday afternoon, deputies said that 18-year-old Jeffrey Laverne Green Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted murder and weapons possession. He was awaiting a court hearing, and police records did not show if Green had an attorney.