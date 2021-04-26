1 hospitalized after shooting at Sumter County chicken plant

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a shooting injured one man at a Sumter chicken processing plant.

Deputies said that three people appeared to have gotten into an argument in the parking lot of the Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Sumter County late Monday morning.

Local media reports one man was hospitalized for serious injuries, and one person was arrested.

Authorities said that they were still investigating but that the incident was no longer ongoing.

Several nearby schools were temporarily placed under lockdown as a precaution.