HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was hurt and three suspects were arrested following a shooting on Hilton Head Island.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon around 4:45 at Lowcountry Celebration Park. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a man was shot by a teen who was among a group of five.

The man was taken to Hilton Head Hospital.

Deputies arrested three of the teens they found running towards a nearby restaurant. BCSO found two guns with the teens. Two of the remaining teens are still at large and BCSO deputies don’t know if they armed.

BCSO said witnesses told them the man was interrupting the teens from breaking into a car prior to the shooting.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.