CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was hurt after a house was destroyed by fire in Cherokee County, Saturday night.

The fire happened at a home on Garvin Lake Road just after 7:00pm.

According to the Corinth Fire Department Chief Steve Cook, one person suffered burns to his face and arm while rescuing a dog from the home.

That person was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Draytonville, Goucher, and Twin Rivers Fire Departments also responded to the scene to assist with the fire.