ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont.

DHEC said the goat was submitted for testing on Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies on Thursday.

The goats that were exposed will be quarantined while the person was referred to their healthcare provider.