1 person in custody in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting, victim identified as 14-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a shooting in Myrtle Beach as a 14-year-old.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Anthony Lemay, 14, and said Lemay died from gunshot injuries.

Fowler also said an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach for a shooting incident.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, with Myrtle Beach police, says one person is in custody. That person’s name will released after warrants are served.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

