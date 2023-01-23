GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers said that they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found one victim who had been shot.

During the investigation, officers said that the victim received a notification from his security cameras that someone was in his driveway attempting to break into his vehicle.

The victim went outside and located a person who was now trying to break into his neighbor’s vehicle. The victim called out to the suspect, the suspect then fired a weapon, hitting the victim.

The suspect was picked up by an accomplice driving a blue Hyundai Elantra or Hyundai Sonata. The suspect vehicle left the area and was seen turning right onto Brushy Creek Road, heading towards South Buncombe Road. The victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The Greer Police Department asks anyone who can identify the suspect or vehicle in this incident to call our agency at (864) 848-2151.