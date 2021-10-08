10 things to do in South Carolina for fall 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Fall, Y’all! Here are 10 things to do across the state of South Carolina for fall 2021.

These events were taken from various online listings and are accurate as of time of publication. Dates and times are subject to change. This is not an all-inclusive list.

Fall for Greenville

Date: Oct. 7 – Oct. 10

Location: Downtown Greenville

Myrtle Beach Oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 8 – Oct. 9

Location: Market Common, Myrtle Beach

Little River Shrimpfest

Date: Oct. 9 – Oct. 10

Location: Little River Waterfront

Walhalla Oktoberfest

Date: Oct. 15 – Oct. 17

Location: 272 Tulip Drive, Walhalla

HalloweenFest Classic Car, Truck, Bike Show

Date: Oct. 16

Location: Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, North Coit Street, Florence

Loris Bog-Off Festival

Date: Oct. 16

Location: Main Street, Loris

Kickin’ Chicken Wing & Chili Festival

Date: Oct. 22

Location: Downtown Florence

The American Heritage Festival

Date: Oct. 23

Location: Graham’s Farm, Lake City

Coastal Carolina Fair

Date: Oct. 28 – Nov. 7

Location: Exchange Park, Ladson

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

Dates: Weekends through October (Specific times here)

Location: Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant