10 things to do in South Carolina for fall 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy Fall, Y’all! Here are 10 things to do across the state of South Carolina for fall 2021.
These events were taken from various online listings and are accurate as of time of publication. Dates and times are subject to change. This is not an all-inclusive list.
Fall for Greenville
Date: Oct. 7 – Oct. 10
Location: Downtown Greenville
Myrtle Beach Oktoberfest
Date: Oct. 8 – Oct. 9
Location: Market Common, Myrtle Beach
Little River Shrimpfest
Date: Oct. 9 – Oct. 10
Location: Little River Waterfront
Walhalla Oktoberfest
Date: Oct. 15 – Oct. 17
Location: 272 Tulip Drive, Walhalla
HalloweenFest Classic Car, Truck, Bike Show
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Mike Reichenbach Ford Lincoln, North Coit Street, Florence
Loris Bog-Off Festival
Date: Oct. 16
Location: Main Street, Loris
Kickin’ Chicken Wing & Chili Festival
Date: Oct. 22
Location: Downtown Florence
The American Heritage Festival
Date: Oct. 23
Location: Graham’s Farm, Lake City
Coastal Carolina Fair
Date: Oct. 28 – Nov. 7
Location: Exchange Park, Ladson
Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch
Dates: Weekends through October (Specific times here)
Location: Boone Hall Plantation, Mount Pleasant