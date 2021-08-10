10 world records broken in South Carolina

This Dec. 12, 2013 photo shows Carolina Reaper peppers at Ed Currie’s store in Fort Mill, S.C. Last month, the Guinness Book of World Records decided Curries peppers were the hottest on Earth, ending a more than four-year drive to prove no one grows a more scorching chili. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina had the first European settlement, the first public library and the first public museum in the nation.

From hot peppers to iced tea, to golf carts, South Carolinians like to be trailblazers in the useful — and the bizarre.

While the state’s more recent “firsts” aren’t quite as groundbreaking, they’ve still ended up in the literal record books.

Here are 10 world records that have been broken in South Carolina, according to Guinness World Records:

Most expensive crab cake

Set by: Lazarius Leysath Walker

Where: Columbia

When: June 13, 2019

Walker ate the $310 “platinum crab cake” at The Twist in Columbia. What can you get for that? The cake is made up of black truffles, platinum leaves, platinum dust, king crab meat, lump crab meat, butter and herbs.

Fastest golf cart (prototype)

Set by: Robby Steen

Where: Hartsville

When: Oct. 31, 2014

Vroom vroom! The world record was stolen by “Bandit,” a vehicle made by Plum Quick Motors. The golf cart reached 118.76 mph when it was driven at the Darlington Dragway, crushing a previous record that was also set by Plum Quick Motors.

Largest iced tea

Set by: Town of Summerville

Where: Summerville

When: June 10, 2016

Prepare yourself — if you want to break this record, you’re going to need more than 210 lbs of loose leaf tea and more than 1,700 lbs of sugar. The tea was a total of 2,524 gallons, and required several hundred pounds of ice in order to get it to the required 45 degrees needed to claim the record.

Hottest chili pepper

Set by: PuckerButt Pepper Company, Ed Currie

Where: Fort Mill

When: Aug. 11, 2017

You better like it hot, because the PuckerButt Pepper Company has brought the heat. The Smokin Ed’s “Carolina Reaper” was grown by Ed Currie and rates at 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units.

Largest towel sculpture

Set by: Daz Pepper

Where: Hilton Head Island

When: Jan. 22, 2020

And you thought the elephant towel animal on your cruise was impressive. Pepper, who is the director of a housekeeping department, worked with his coworkers to find a new way to fold towels, which led to the creation of a massive turtle. The fabric reptile measured at 1.533 meters by 4.033 meters by 3.658 meters.

Longest line of garden flamingos

Set by: Fripp Island Resort, Pledge the Pink

Where: St. Helena

When: Oct. 12, 2019

Birds of a feather break world records together. The resort hosts Pledge the Pink, a three-day, three-island, 30-mile walk every year as a way to raise awareness about breast cancer. In 2019, the event included gathering 3,753 garden flamingos.

Largest collection of toasters

Set by: Kenneth Huggins

Where: Columbia

When: July 31, 2012

Huggins stores his collection of 1,284 toasters in a specially built outhouse. He’s been collecting since 1995, and is a part of the Toaster Collectors Association, which hosts its convention every year at his home. Huggins also collects phonographs, radios and cars.

First white ligers

Set by: Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo

Where: Myrtle Beach

When: December 2013

Saraswati, a white Bengal tiger at Myrtle Beach Safari Park, gave birth to Odin, Sampson, Yeti and Apollo, the world’s first confirmed white ligers — a hybrid of a lion and a tiger. Both Saraswati and the cubs’ father, a white African lion named Ivory, carry a recessive mutant gene called leucism, which gives the felines their snowy look.

Largest Carolina shag dance

Set by: Society of Stranders, Association of Carolina Shag Clubs

Where: North Myrtle Beach

When: Sept. 24, 2011

The world record was broken by 744 dancers during an event at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center. The group danced to “Something Smooth,” by Rick Strickland, making it into the record books in Carolina style.

Most bow ties tied simultaneously

Set by: University of South Carolina Dance Marathon

Where: Columbia

When: Feb. 9, 2014

Lucky Levinson, who co-owns Brittons of Columbia, led 823 people to simultaneously tie bow ties.