10-year-old boy shot and killed in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 10-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Lancaster.

Officials say that found the boy in between two mobile homes.

Investigators said that he appeared to have gunshot wounds.

The boy was later take to the hospital where he would die.

The Sheriff’s Office says that no one has been taken into custody for the shooting at this time.

Deputies say the boy did live nearby but they were not sure if he was the intended target of the shooting.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday, November 17.