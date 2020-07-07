100+ coronavirus cases reported at South Carolina prison

A car turns in at a location for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Prisma Richland Hospital on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 100 inmates have been infected with COVID-19 in a South Carolina prison where one inmate has already died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 124 inmates at the Tyger River Correctional Institution have been diagnosed with the disease.

That represents the largest outbreak throughout South Carolina’s prison system and about one-third of the 322 total infections reported among its inmate population as of Monday afternoon.

Thus far, 146 staff members across the agency have reported testing positive for the virus.